Fortnite Season 5 Start Date Revealed

The latest update is now live for Fortnite players across all platforms and there is more than enough to make fans happy. From the epic new dual pistols, to the creatively driven Playground Limited Time Mode, there are tons of new features to enjoy. But the journey has just started, according to Epic Games, and they have promised incredible changes up ahead for when Season 5 starts. Luckily for us, we now know when Fortnite season 5 will officially kick off!

The team over at Epic Games recently took to Reddit to share no only the impending closure of Season 4, but also a double XP weekend that players can enjoy! According to the post:

“Season 4 is coming to an end! We want to give you a heads up on the exact ending time. You may have seen the timer update in-game, which means we are giving you two more days to complete Season 4! Season 5 will begin on July 12th at 4 AM EDT (08:00 GMT).

Want even more help earning those last few Battle Pass rewards? We’ll be running a +100% match XP weekend starting June 29th at 4AM EDT (08:00 GMT) and ending on July 2nd at 3AM EDT (07:00 GMT). Hop in, catch up on challenges, and earn those Season 4 rewards while you can!”

As June comes to a close, it gives players some time to grind that XP grind in the name of dinosaur onesies everywhere! Hopefully with Season 5’s announcement we’ll finally be getting a release date for the Android version of the game!

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!

In other Fortnite news, did you see that Epic Games has confirmed that a Gift Giving feature is also on the way? “Gifting will be coming in the future. We don’t have an exact date to share, but we will inform you once we do,” confirmed one Epic Games employee earlier today. At this moment, we don’t know exactly when this feature will go live nor what it would pertain to. Ideally, and most realistically, it will be available for most – if not all – cosmetic items in the item shop.

For some of the potential cosmetic items players can gift to others, check out the massive leak that was datamined from the v4.5 update earlier today including tons of new outfits, gliders, and more that will be coming soon.