‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Week 5 Challenges Guide

It’s a new week, which means new challenges from the team over at Epic Games that tasks fans players with specific quests to take on for a simpler kind of grind. With Season 6 in full Halloween mode with Fortnitemares going on now, an additional set of challenges has gone live in addition to the ones that kicked off the new event.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 5’s challenges are now live. For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what Week 5 has to offer? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

Free Challenges

Record of a speed of 27 or more on different radar signs – 0/5

Jump through flaming hoops with a shopping cart or ATK – 0/5

Dead damage with Tactical Shotguns to opponents – 0/200

Battle Pass Challenges

Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5m away – 0/2

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents – 0/500

Minigun eliminations – 0/2

Deal damage with standard Pistols to opponents – 0/200

This week’s challenges is a nice dose of easy-going and … well, challenge. Drop in pretty much anywhere equipped with a tactical shotgun and pistol to knock out two of the objectives right out of the gates, SMG if you want to knock out three. Then whip out a minigun and blast an opponent away super close-up to knock out the 5m challenge and then it’s on to flaming hoops and radar signs!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”