‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Brings the Planes and the Snow With New Trailer

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived and has brought it with a whirlwind of changes! In addition to the chilly makeover with new snow, the team over at Epic Games has finally revealed that a new vehicle is available: an X-4 Stormwing plane!

The studio summarzied perfectly why there are so many reasons to get excited for the latest season! According to Epic Games, “Season 7 arrives as the Iceberg collides with the island. Discover new areas such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and more! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, rule the skies with the new X-4 Stormwing plane, and change the style of some of your favorite weapons and items with Wraps in Battle Royale. Explore Fortnite Creative, a new experience where you can create, play, and save anything you can imagine on private islands! In Save the World, the Stand and Fight campaign comes to an exciting conclusion as Canny Valley Act 3 is released!”

The plane is especially exciting because it’s been rumored to be on the way for seasons now. Now players can take the five-seater on adventures like never before seen in the popular battle royale game:

X-4 Stormwing Plane

5 total seats. Seats 4 passengers (on the wings) and a pilot.

Has a mounted machine gun. Be careful, it can overheat.

Players will go into the skydiving state when exiting the X-4 Stormwing.

Use the roll buttons for sharp turns. Pressing both will fly upside down. Double tapping roll buttons will do a barrel roll.

Can boost and airbrake for extra mobility.

The team also added Ziplines as a way for players to make it around the map in style! With all of the new locations added, it’s the perfect way to travel and venture out into the unknown!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What are you most excited for now that the new season is here? Excited to get in on the plane action? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!