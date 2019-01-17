‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 7 Secret Battle Star Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges are now live, and just like weeks prior, there’s a secret Battle Star for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to dive right into the heart of the snow-covered map to uncover the latest freebie.

Ready to get started? First, you’re going to need to head over to Polar Peak, which we highlighted on the map below for your convenience. Once at that location, you’re going to want to find the Ice Throne that’s in the Ice Castle at the very most northern part of the Polar Peak location marked. Head directly to the throne and the Battle Star will populate on your left.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Simply walk up to the Battle Star to interact with it, and boom! Free Battle Star acquired! Not ready yet to get the free Star? Below are the challenges that you must complete in order to get Ice Throne ready:

Free Challenges

Visit all Expedition Outposts (7)

Use a Rift or Rift-To-Go in different matches (3)

Pistol eliminations (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Salty Springs (1)

Search chests at Loot Lake or Frosty Flights (7)

Destroy flying X-4 Stormwings (1)

Stage 1: Damage opponents in a single match (200)

This week’s challenges are pretty easy to knock out a few in one match. Land in Salty Springs, head on over to Frosty Flights / Loot Lake for chests, and use a pistol to do some serious damage and you’ve already knocked out a few of these objectives in one match! We’ll have a more detailed guide on each individual location quest here shortly, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s challenges and the Ice King spin ? Hoping to see the return of past objectives with next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!