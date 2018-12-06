‘Fortnite’ Season 7: Here’s What’s Been Vaulted

So shall Epic Games giveth, so shall they taketh away. Fortnite Season 7 is now live and gives the gifts of planes, snow, and tons of new locations. Also some sweet weapon skins! But unfortunately, not all weapons will get that personalized touch because the latest update vaulted quite a few in-game items.

With a new theme and the “mystery cube” a thing of the past, it’s not surprising that the Shadow Stones are the first into the vault. Still, it’s all part of Epic Games’ commitment to keeping the rotation fresh.

According to the studio, “Each new season gives us an opportunity to evaluate the current item rotation. Our goal is to have a reasonable number of items to learn, while avoiding duplicates or overlapping functionality. Based on recent (and upcoming) item additions, we’ve selected the following for vaulting.”

Also vaulted is the Shockwave Grenade, the Clinger, Chiller, and the Double Barrel Shotgun. Unfortunately, the Port-a-Fort has also been laid to rest, though we have a feeling they’ll be back sooner than people might think.

Still, it’s not a total loss. We did get a freaking plane in exchange, and ziplines! For everything happening with the weapons and in-game items, check out a snippet of the full patch below:

X-4 Stormwing Plane 5 total seats. Seats 4 passengers (on the wings) and a pilot. Has a mounted machine gun. Be careful, it can overheat. Players will go into the skydiving state when exiting the X-4 Stormwing. Use the roll buttons for sharp turns. Pressing both will fly upside down. Double tapping roll buttons will do a barrel roll. Can boost and airbrake for extra mobility.

Balloons Balloons have been reworked so that while they are equipped, it is possible to use weapons and items. Players can attach up to 3 Balloons to their back, lifting off the ground when the 3rd Balloon is attached. Press jump while in the air to release Balloons one at a time. Reduced stack size from 20 to 10.

Updated scope crosshair on Scoped AR and Thermal AR.

