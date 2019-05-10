Fortnite Season 9 Vaults A Ton of Items and Weapons, Including the Pump Shotgun

Now that Season 9 of Fortnite Battle Royale has arrived, players around the globe have begun to get acclimated to what the game has become overnight. New points of interest have popped up in place of Tilted Towers and Retail Row, there are new ways to get around the map with the Slipstream air tunnels, the Combat Shotgun has been added, and much more. However, what may come as a bit of a surprise to many players was the substantial list of vaulted items and weapons, which included something that nobody saw coming: the Pump Shotgun.

A total of eight weapons and items were sent to the vault upon the arrival of Season 9, one of which, of course, being the Pump Shotgun. Additionally, Clingers were also sent packing along with Buried Treasure, the Poison Dart Trap, Scoped Revolver, Suppressed Assault Rifle, Thermal Assault Rifle, and Balloons. Needless to say, after unvaulting the Drum Gun, Epic had a field day with filling the vacancy. At least they brought Grenades back?

The Fortnite devs also changed up some other things along with the Season 9 update. In addition to the new locations, transportation system, and Combat Shotgun, they also gave a small buff to the Tactical Shotgun as well as nerfed the availability of both the Drum Gun and the Boom Bow. You can find out a bit more about these things below.

Added Combat Shotgun Semi-Automatic Holds 10 Shells. Fires 9 pellets per shot for 73 / 77 / 81 base damage. Tight spread and fast fire rate. Headshot multiplier of 1.70x. Reloads 2 shells at a time. Available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants. Available from Floor, Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines

Adjusted Tactical Shotgun damage Base damage increased from 66/70/74 to 71/75/79

Reduced Drum Gun availability from 16.732% to 7.155%

Reduced Boom Bow availability from 1.292% to .755%

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For even more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you more upset that they vaulted the Pump Shotgun, or by the fact that players voted to unvault the Drum Gun? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

