‘Fortnite’ “Second Chances” Respawn Van Leaked

Prior to Season 8’s arrival in Fortnite, Epic Games expressed interest in possibly adding a respawn mechanic to their battle royale title. This is a feature that isn’t new to battle royale, though would be for Fortnite, and is one that has grown even more popular thanks to Apex Legends’ success.

According to a recent datamine found by the Twitter account @FortTory:

Videos by ComicBook.com

SC_Machine is in the BattleRoyale files and it has one connection with SupplyDrops…. It sounds awesome.. pic.twitter.com/8lWFTA6Tz7 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 28, 2019

The video above shows off some of the game’s sound files that hints at a new respawn feature coming soon under SC_Machine. Like the banners that Apex Legends bring to beacons, the player’s card that drops after they are eliminated can be picked up and brought to a “Respawn Van” for a second chance at life.

Second Chance Van…. Respawn coming to FORTNITE?! pic.twitter.com/qtoSpT0VyK — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 28, 2019

WAIT!

SECOND CHANGE VAN…. pic.twitter.com/Ba8pPu96s8 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 28, 2019

When asked if a respawning feature would ever make its way into Fortnite’s battle royale mode, Epic Games responded over on Reddit saying “We’ve been considering this mechanic for a while and have been exploring it. Want to make sure we give it the time it needs and fully understand its impact on the game as a whole. Look for further updates during Season 8.”

Now that Season 8 is here, it’s the perfect time to implement new features such as this! What do you think? Would you like to see a respawn mechanic like this added to the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players.

You can also learn what’s new with the latest season with our previous coverage here, including full patch notes and new map locations for players to explore! You can also check out our full Game Hub here to learn everything you can about what’s in store now that Season 8 is now live and many of the mysteries we’ve been pondering over all Season 7 are now solved.