Fortnite: Epic Games Offers Compensation for Server Outage

The team over at Epic Games have had an insane past 24 hours. Ever since their latest update for Fortnite went live, the one that brought so many awesome features like Replay, the servers just couldn’t hang. Since launch, the game’s servers have been touch and go, and even shut down entirely, while the developers tried to pinpoint the issue. Thankfully, after trial and error, full-blown outages, and massive panicking, everything seems to be up and running. The bright side to all this madness? Epic Games is looking to make it right.

The developers took to their blog to give a heartfelt apology to their players, as well as letting them know how they plan to compensate the community. Here’s what they had to say:

It’s been no secret that over the past 24 hours we’ve been experiencing issues with our services that have prevented many of you from playing Battle Royale and Save the World. We’re sorry. We know how frustrating this has been. We messed up here. As thanks for being awesome and patient, we’re doing the following:

For Battle Royale players, this weekend we’ll be offering a Back Bling gift that you can pick up in the store for free.

For our Save the World folks, this weekend we will be offering a Troll Stash Llama in the store for free.

Next week, we will be granting a pack of Battle Stars to our Battle Royale players and Seasonal Gold to the Save the World players. This will require brief additional downtime, so we will be including it as a part of our planned update next week. We’ll have a detailed postmortem of this week’s issues, and more information about how we will improve services for you in the future. Look for this later next week.

Epic Games, though their game has been massively unplayable for the last 24 hours, have done a phenomenal job at giving their community live updates as to server status. With constant communications, answering fan questions, and working around the clock, it’s easy to see why so many gamers feel taken care of when it comes to this crew.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.

Don’t forget to check out the humongous patch right here to check out what’s new for both Battle Royale and Save the World (when the servers come back up). You can even see the Port-a-Fort in action, as well as a look at the new cyberpunk-inspired heroes joining the roster. Like we said, it was a pretty sweet update!