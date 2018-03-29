Fortnite Servers Going Down Soon for Extended Update Maintenance

Fortnite players will be left without the game for a couple of hours on Thursday Epic Games conducts extended maintenance in preparation for the next patch.

Update v3.4 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 29, and while the downtime won’t hit the game during its peak hours, it’ll still render the multiplayer components unplayable as Epic Games applies the update. Epic Games community coordinator Chris Attalus took to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit to share the news of the server downtime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are targeting a 4am ET (8 GMT) release on March 29 for the v3.4 update,” Attalus said. “NOTE: There will be extended downtime for this update.”

An identical message was also shared on Twitter, one that matched the rocket emoji found in the Reddit post in what appears to be a preview of things to come. The community coordinator added that any updates on the status of the patch would be added to the main post, but the Twitter account for Fortnite is also an excellent place to check as well. When the update is fully released, Epic Games will be releasing a full set of patch notes to detail everything that’s included in v3.4.

We are targeting a 4am ET (8 GMT) release on March 29 for the v3.4 update 🕹🚀 NOTE: There will be extended downtime for this update. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 28, 2018

What will be included in the update isn’t known at the moment, but the extended downtime is a promising sign for anyone who’s hoping that this patch will be a big one. The phrase immediately caught the attention of Fortnite players who speculated about why the update warranted such a timeframe and questioned what would be included. Some simply hoped for lag spikes to be fixed, especially when landing, and while Attalus didn’t provide any specifics, he said to keep an eye out for performance improvements within the patch notes.

“There are a lot of solid performance fixes/increases within v3.4,” Attalus previewed. “You’ll see once the patch notes drop tomorrow with the update.”

Outside of the performance issues, players have a wish list for what they want to see in the update with features mentioned that range from the probable to the unlikely. The Guided Missile weapon that was previewed earlier in the day is one that many players are expecting in the next update, something that seems like a safe bet seeing how the tweet from Fortnite with the teaser trailer included a rocket emoji that was also used in Attalus’ post. Of course, jetpacks are always in the back of players’ minds, but we’ll probably have to wait a bit longer before those are available.

The Save the World mode is getting its own set of changes though that include some Easter-themed quests. Epic Games outlined that updated roadmap in a recent post that previewed combat pro support, themed heroes, and more fixes for the initial Fortnite game mode.

Keep up with the Reddit post as well as the Fortnite Twitter account like we mentioned before to see more announcements on the status of the update.