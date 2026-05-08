The Newest Star Fox Game’s Problems Are (Almost) Too Many To Name

Nintendo has dropped a new Star Fox game almost out of nowhere, releasing an initial trailer for an upcoming Switch 2 title for the beloved sci-fi franchise. However, despite excitement about Star Fox coming back, the first footage shown of this new game has fans divided, with many pointing out several controversial parts to the released trailer. From artistic direction to the content of the game itself, players aren’t too happy about the next Star Fox in any way.

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A surprise Nintendo Direct announced that this new Star Fox would release on June 25, 2026, only two months after its reveal. No information prior to this brief drop has left fans confused, wondering why Nintendo would give themselves such little marketing time to promote the return of one of their biggest IPs. That being said, the complaints and concerns coming after the game’s notice might suggest that Nintendo didn’t want it to be in the limelight for too long.

Nintendo’s Sudden Announcement Of A New Star Fox Game Has Left Fans Baffled

This Star Fox game for the Switch 2 was dropped in a Nintendo Direct merely minutes after it was announced, giving fans only a quarter of an hour to prepare for what the series was doing next. This already set players in a bad mood, wondering why Nintendo would be so coy about announcing a new game in a franchise that had been dormant for a long time. This half-handed marketing approach already has fans up in arms, even before they saw anything about the game being revealed.

What was even more strange about this reveal is the recap of Star Fox‘s history before the Switch 2 game was shown. Multiple references to past games were made, but oddly enough, neither Star Fox 2 or Star Fox Assault was mentioned as part of the franchise’s past. Other games like Star Fox Command were missing too, even though their music was used. The selective homage would later reflect the story content of the game shown, but for die-hard fans of the series, this was one misstep that would be the first of many.

Horrifying New Character Designs Seek To Remake Star Fox 64 For The Third Time

The biggest issue fans have with the new Star Fox lies in the overly realistic designs of certain characters, especially Fox and Falco. While incredibly detailed with high-fidelity visuals, these characters are given a lot of life-like textures, making them resemble the animals they’re based on more than ever before. Long gone are the sharp polygons of the original Star Fox, replaced in this Switch 2 title with characters that are far less stylized.

Many fans are comparing the designs in this game to how live action Disney remake movies make their character too realistic compared to their original animated films. One of my favorite Star Fox characters, Falco, suffers greatly from the visual changes, with tiny chicken feet giving the ace pilot an uncanny look that gets worse the more you look at it. Overall, the “creepy” nature of these designs has players in an uproar, with everyone’s favorite character having their model look “off” in some way.

Even original creators of the Star Fox series don’t particularly like the new designs, showing just how universal the dislike for the realistic style is even a small time after the game’s reveal. The cartoonish nature of Fox and his friends that evolved from simple console limitations into stylized designs over time were met with controversy too, but perhaps not to this degree. To make matters worse, this game seeks to remake the first Star Fox game for the Nintendo 64, a process that has been done over and over again.

The new Switch 2 game is yet another rehash of Star Fox 64, something that has already been done with Star Fox 64 3D for the Nintendo 3DS and Star Fox Zero in 2016 for the Wii U. Even Star Fox 64 is technically a remake of the SNES Star Fox, so the lack of originality has fans upset too. Many were hoping that this game would take the series in a new direction forward, but it seems to be taking several steps back instead.

Pricing Issues Shows Even Greater Disconnects Between Nintendo And The Sci-Fi Series

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Another remake of Star Fox 64 is disappointing, but some players would be alright with it if the game was being treated as a simple visual remaster, disapproval of the title’s art direction aside. Yet, Nintendo is selling this Switch 2 game for a full $60, reflecting how they view it as an entirely new game in the Star Fox franchise. Considering that the game is covering ground that has been done three times before, it’s hard to justify exactly why Nintendo is pricing the game this way.

Fans seem to largely be united on their disdain for this Switch 2 game so far, with some calling for its delay despite its release coming in little over a month or two. Many players who are even veteran fans of the classic SNES shooter want something different, which this game doesn’t seem to provide. In fact, the only key difference in this Star Fox game is the problems it’s causing, with criticisms in character design and story content creating one of the most divisive games this year already.

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