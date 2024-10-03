Fortnite Reveals First Look at Shaq Skin, Releasing Soon in Item Shop

Epic Games has shared a first look at the new skins tied to Shaquille O'Neal that will soon be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop. Earlier this week, it was leaked that famed basketball star and media personality, best known simply as Shaq, would be coming to Fortnite in short order. Now, Epic has confirmed this leak and has teased what will be available to purchase when Shaq formally rolls out.

In a new trailer released this morning, Shaq's slew of Fortnite cosmetics were unveiled for the first time. Shaq will seemingly have two different skins in Fortnite, the first of which sees him decked out in black and gold clothing from head to toe. The second then sees the former NBA superstar wearing a tanktop that contains the "Shaq" insignia in the middle. Other than this, Shaq will also be getting a unique pickaxe that again contains his name and a piece of backbling that is styled like a DJ turntable.

By far the best inclusion here, though, is the emote that Shaq will also come with. Epic Games seems to have styled this emote after the "DJ Shaq" meme that became incredibly popular a few years back. While it might be strange to see Shaq have very little tied to his basketball career in Fortnite, it's clear that Epic decided to go with an aesthetic that leaned into his newest career as a DJ.

For now, Epic hasn't provided details when it comes to the price of release date of these Shaq items. In all likelihood, everything that has been shown off will be sold as a single bundle, but it should be available in a piecemeal fashion as well. As for its release date, this week's previous release suggests that Shaq should head to the Item Shop tomorrow on October 4th.

