Fortnite to Introduce New Shove Feature

Fortnite has the community reeling with an unexpected update coming through to its Fortnite Creative mode that would see the introduction of a new gameplay mechanic. It’s hinted at coming first to Creative in Q2 2025, but is hyped up to be something that will be integrated into Battle Royale as well. This new mechanic that is coming to Fortnite: a shoving mechanic, though it’s unclear right how it’ll be incorporated into the game as a tool for players to use.

As opposed to the usual datamining that reveals most of the new features coming to Fortnite before they’re released, this shove mechanic was confirmed via the Fortnite Creator Roadmap. A card in the category for planned Q2 features simply said “Shove” with the following description: “A new weapon/ability that enables Players to shove other Players away from them with a light force.”

While the shove mechanic is first coming to Creative, this mode is ultimately a playground for the development team to test out new mechanics and features in Fortnite before scoping those changes to other gameplay modes. Based on past Fortnite reveals, we can assume that this’ll come to the more traditional modes in some form or another at a later date.

Fortnite, over the years, has continuously received several quality-of-life adjustments and improvements that keep the game feeling fresh for audiences. In Fortnite Chapter 6, a lot of movement mechanics came into play with Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Kick, and Wall Scramble. Some other major updates impacting mechanics like stamina and sprint were some of the most important and requested changes from the playerbase.

The shove mechanic is expected to be a game-changer across the board between the map creators and the player base as well. The expectation is currently that shove would be a strategic offensive move to have as part of every player’s toolkit, valuable despite minimal damage inflicted. This being the case as you’ll be able to shove other players in high-stakes situations, such as into hazards, environmental traps, off cliffs or tall player-built structures.

According to the Fortnite Creator Roadmap, the shove mechanic should be debuting sometime in Q2 2025, which should be sometime soon, with Q2 ending in June. While this new mechanic is limited to just Creative for now, it may be something to keep your eyes peeled for in Battle Royale in the future.