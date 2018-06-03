New Fortnite Skins and Emotes Leaked

New Fortnite skins have been uncovered in a datamine that revealed the outfits ahead of their release alongside more loot and emotes.

Going off of the superhero theme that Season 4 has boasted since the beginning, at least two of the new skins that are being added soon follow this trend with outfits that appear to be one each for heroes and villains. The villain that’s getting a new skin, a character who’s only called “Flytrap” with the outfit description reading “Deviously inescapable” is the only one that’s getting a flyer and pickaxe variant according to the datamine, though that could change in the future. Flytrap is certainly the most involved of the three, so it makes sense that he’d get the full loadout.

Aside from the skins, glider, and pickaxe, some new emotes were also revealed. You can see all of those along with their in-game looks, most of the files coming from Skin-Tracker.

Skins

Three new skins were uncovered in the recent Fortnite datamine, one each for the heroes and villains and another that’s a timeless aviator-clad Royale Bomber skin. Each of the outfits’ 3D models can be seen below along with their rarities.

Flytrap – Deviously inescapable (Legendary)

Fortnite – Flytrap by Skin-Tracker on Sketchfab

Royale Bomber –Searching for a target-rich environment (Epic)

Fortnite – Royale Bomber by Skin-Tracker on Sketchfab

Ventura – Destined for greatness (Epic)

Fortnite – Ventura by Skin-Tracker on Sketchfab

Glider

Flytrap wouldn’t be complete without a special glider to soar onto the map with, so he’s getting his own flytrap-themed glider that’s expected to release alongside the new skin. His glider is called the “Venus Flyer” with some vibrant colors to add to the carnivorous glider’s style.

The 3D model of the Venus Flyer glider can be seen below.

Venus Flyer – Pretty fly

Fortnite – Venus Flyer by Skin-Tracker on Sketchfab

Pickaxe

Rounding out the Flytrap set is a pickaxe that also takes a leafy twist. This pickaxe is called “Tendril” and continues the plant theme by including a handle made of gnarled vines and some sharp and thorny leaves up top to break through anything in your path.

The 3D model of the Tendril pickaxe can be seen below.

Tendril – Rooted in fierce competition

Fortnite – Tendril by Skin-Tracker on Sketchfab

Emotes

Last but certainly not least, there are several emotes that are coming to the store soon as well. Laugh It Up, Rambunctious, and Boogie Down are all-new emotes that were also revealed in the datamine. Skin-Tracker doesn’t have the clips of those emotes just yet, but they’ve already been found by others. The three videos below that show each of the emotes in action all come from the TOP Fortnite Battle Royale Highlights YouTube channel, though they originally came from the Instagram account jh9 that’s known for sharing Fortnite content before it’s officially released.

Rambunctious

Laught It Up

Boogie Down