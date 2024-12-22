Fortnite Handing Out Free Skin for Winterfest, Here’s How to Get It

Fortnite is gearing up to give out a free skin to all players as a way of celebrating Winterfest 2024. Each year in proximity to the holidays, Epic Games kicks off Winterfest in Fortnite. This event doesn’t only change the look of Fortnite’s island and add new items that can be used in battle royale matches, but it also brings numerous cosmetics that players can obtain for nothing whatsoever. Now, the 2024 edition of Winterfest is in full swing and will culminate in one of the best free skins ever being handed out near the event’s conclusion.

Detailed on the Fortnite website, Epic revealed that it’s going to give away what it’s calling the “Santa Dogg” skin over the course of Winterfest. This skin is essentially a version of rapper and hip-hop star Snoop Dogg decked out in a Santa Claus-style outfit. Snoop Dogg has been one of the most prominent skins that has come to Fortnite in recent months and this Santa variant is the third such cosmetic that the rapper has received in-game.

Here’s a look at the Santa Dogg skin in question courtesy of Epic:

At the time of this writing, Santa Dogg isn’t available to obtain in Fortnite just yet. For those unfamiliar with Winterfest, Epic hands out new cosmetics and other freebies on a daily cadence for a period of two straight weeks. This year’s version of Winterfest lets players open a new present upon each daily reset. Rather than this Santa Dogg outfit being in one of the presents, though, it will instead be a gift that is added at a later date.

Given that this Santa Dogg skin has direct ties to Christmas, there’s a chance that Epic could look to add the outfit on Christmas Day. While this is just an educated guess, if true, this means it would end up becoming available this coming week on Wednesday, December 25th. After that time, the skin will freely be available to use in Fortnite’s various game modes.

Regardless of when this free Fortnite skin is added, all cosmetics that are part of Winterfest will be available to obtain until January 7, 2025. As such, make sure to grab them all before then disappear from Fortnite forever.