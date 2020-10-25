Fortnite Leak Reveals Perfect Halloween Skin Coming Soon

✖

Fortnite is getting the perfect skin for Halloween, or at least that's the claim of a new leak. As expected, Epic Games and Fortnite are going big this year for Halloween, which includes plenty of spooky and Halloween-themed skins. Included in this new wave of Halloween content is apparently a Baba Yaga skin, which according to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, is coming to the Item Shop on October 26, aka this Monday.

According to the leaker, the information comes way of a source that has provided accurate information in the past. Meanwhile, as you may know, the leaker in question has also proven reliable in the past. Unfortunately, though, this is all the leaker divulges. There's no word of how much it will cost or whether or not it will be accompanied by other items.

Below, you can check out the skin for yourself, which looks like it will be of the Legendary variety:

The Baba Yaga skin will be available in the Item Shop on 26th October, according to a source that has provided correct information in the past! pic.twitter.com/KF9wCOMhbg — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 24, 2020

For those that don't know: Baba Yaga is a supernatural being from Slavic folklore that appears as a deformed or sometimes malicious old woman. However, the being isn't inherently evil, though it looks like Epic Games has tapped into more cynical depictions of the being for Fortnite.

That said, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is of the official variety. Meanwhile, at the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on the veracity of the leak, and it's unlikely it will.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

