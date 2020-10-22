Fortnite Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Character Return

✖

A new Fortnite leak has revealed the long-awaited return of a popular character. While everyone is distracted by the new Halloween skins, Fortnitemares, Ghost Rider, Midas, and everything else going on with Fortnite right now, a recent update to the files of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android game has gone unnoticed by many players, but not dataminers.

In a recent update, Epic Games added a male "Fancy Kevin" skin set and wrap, which will be coming as part of this year's Fortnitemares and as a new edition to the Cube series. How do we know this? Because the files reveal as much, as Fortnite dataminer Mang0e has revealed said files.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself:

FORTNITEMARES SKIN INFO: A male "Fancy Kevin" skin set + wrap will be coming with this year's Fortnitemares. This outfit will be a new edition to the Cube Series. Materials exist in the files, and some upcoming CID's I obtained back me up. Concept artists, do your worst! pic.twitter.com/mvWUGWrCK6 — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 16, 2020

For those that don't know: "Kevin" refers to the Cube from many seasons ago. The name was originally a nickname given by the community, but it stuck. That said, while the name stuck, the Cube hasn't stuck around, though many believe it's still playing a role in the game's ongoing narrative.

All of that said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically very reliable -- especially in the case of Fortnite -- they are still leaks and can lead to false conclusions and misinformation. As for Epic Games, it has declined to comment on this leak, and it's unlikely this is going to change. If it does, we will be sure to update the story with said comment.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices, and soon it will be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game and all things gaming, click here or check out the relevant links below: