Soulja Boy Said ‘Fortnite’ Is Getting a “Crank That” Emote

A new emote is supposedly coming to Fortnite, and Soulja Boy said it’s an emote that recreates his “Crank That” dance.

The rapper took to Twitter to say “a little bug” told him the emote was coming soon to Fortnite. Released back in 2007, the track titled “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” was the rapper’s debut single that was accompanied by the “Crank That” dance that became so popular at the time. It’s a dance that many Fortnite players who were around at the time will remember but also one that younger Fortnite players might not even be aware of, though that’ll change if it does truly get added to Fortnite.

A little bug told me that Crank That Soulja Boy emote is coming soon to @FortniteGame 😁👀 — Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em (@souljaboy) November 12, 2018

No sign of the emote itself has been spotted in the game so far, but it’ll likely be found in datamined files before its release like most emotes, skins, and other cosmetics are.

Fortnite has no shortage of emotes from well-known dances and gestures, many of them made popular because they were either created or used by rappers and other pop culture icons. Everything from “The Carlton” to BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot” dance that the rapper popularized is in the game, though they’re never called by the names that most people will know them by. If Soulja Boy’s emote is added to the game, there’s a good chance it’ll be renamed like the other emotes, but if Soulja Boy already knowns it’s coming, he could have an idea of what it’ll be called.

It also wouldn’t be out of the question for Soulja Boy’s dance to make it into Fortnite considering how big of a gamer he is. Aside from having a dance that would fit in well with the rest of the emotes in the battle royale game, Soulja Boy himself is a big fan of Fortnite with the rapper streaming his games through Twitch. He’s had multiple videos go up this month as he broadcasted his Fortnite gameplay and even won a game a few days ago, a victory that was met with quite the celebration from Soulja Boy. The rapper is a fan of the anime and manga game Jump Force as well and can’t wait for the official release.

Who else stopped by the booth today? None other than @souljaboy who LOVES #JUMPFORCE pic.twitter.com/yGfbKrAyPf — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 14, 2018

Soulja Boy’s emote hasn’t yet been confirmed for Fortnite, but it shouldn’t be much longer before it’s fully revealed if it’s really coming like he said.