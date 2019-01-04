‘Fortnite’ Player Recreates His Favorite Scene From ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Marvel fans can’t stop raving about the latest Spider-Man flick to hit theaters, Into the Spider-Verse, and many are showing their appreciation for the film in unique ways. In this case, it’s a Fortnite player that decided to recreate his favorite scene – catchy ‘Danger’ song and all – using the game’s system.

What’s up, danger? The mashed up clip actually works perfectly with both what we saw in the movie and the song chosen. He even included the Leap of Faith, bringing the inspiring moment into the world of Battle Royale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though obviously it couldn’t be the exact Miles suit, this player did a pretty phenomenal job at matching up what he could with what’s available in Fortnite.

The comment section of the Reddit post was also rife with praise, many stating that this was definitely “front page worthy” as the perfect homage to a movie that has been showered with positive reviews for its stunning art, amazing soundtrack, and fluid story.

What are your thoughts on this Fortnite x Into the Spider-Verse mashup? Have you had a chance to see the movie yet, and if so – what did you think? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!