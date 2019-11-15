Fortnite x Star Wars Trailer Revealed

As a leak from earlier tonight suggested it would, Star Wars is crossing over with Fortnite. Right as the clock turned midnight, the Fortnite store updated, and bam, there was a Stormtrooper skin for purchase. That said, that’s not the only Star Wars content in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game: one of the series’ iconic ships has also popped up in the game’s map, and appears to be getting closer, suggesting there’s more to this crossover that will be revealed in the coming days.

Beyond this, there’s been nothing else of the crossover discovered, however, players are just getting their hands on the freshly updated game, so who knows what will be found come the morning. Again, it’s unclear if this is a smaller, one-off crossover or something bigger. You’d assume it’s the latter. After all, if you’re going to get Star Wars, you might as well go big.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Imperial army has arrived. The Imperial Stormtrooper is scouting the Island. Grab him in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/SKhZJ4Orcz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2019

As mentioned above, a Star Wars ship can currently be spotted in the sky, but it’s hard to see. In fact, your best bet to see it is in the Battle Bus or via the screenshot below:

The Star Wars Ship is approaching the map! pic.twitter.com/6kaZrVMvBs — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) November 15, 2019

As you may know, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing next month and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releasing onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC today, the opportunity for a Star Wars crossover is ripe, and it’s no surprise it’s Fortnite — the crossover king — that is cashing in.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the massively popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the free-to-play title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.