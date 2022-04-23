Fortnite Leaks Hint at Lightsabers Returning

Fortnite will soon welcome back Lightsabers to the game if some recent leaks and datamines are to be believed. If those guesses are correct, this would mark the first time that we’ve seen the Lightsabers in around two years back when they were previously unvaulted after first being introduced in 2019. A release date for the return of the Lightsabers wasn’t included in the info shared by dataminers, but if you’re one prone to bets, May 4th wouldn’t be a bad guess since that’s when Star Wars Day will be celebrated.

The social accounts dedicated to Fortnite leaks and datamines have begun talking about Lightsabers returning to the battle royale game over the past couple of days. Some of these discussions are vaguer with people saying the Lightsabers are simply “expected to return for Star Wars Day 2022,” though others are a bit more specific in their evidence. Some have said that the effects for the Lightsabers in Fortnite have been updated even if the weapons themselves haven’t made a more obvious appearance in the files just yet.

https://twitter.com/Dnik_101/status/1516351627472646151

If they are indeed planned to return to Fortnite, it seems inevitable that the rerelease will happen on or around May 4th. There’d be no better day to bring them back this year than Star Wars Day to the point that it seems like a “duh” moment to predict their return, but then again, the Lightsabers were totally absent last year and didn’t come back for May 4th.

Whether or not the Lightsabers themselves return, it’s perhaps even more certain that we’ll see some of the game’s Star Wars skins come back on or around May 4th, too. The game has no shortage of Star Wars cosmetics for players to collect with movie characters like Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren accompanying other skins like a Mandalorian and an Imperial Stormtrooper, and those account for just the outfits themselves. Pickaxes and all sorts of other cosmetics have been released as part of the game’s Star Wars collection over the years, so plan on seeing them in the Item Shop once more pretty soon if you’ve got some V-Bucks just waiting to be spent.