Fortnite Adds Teen Titans' Starfire

Following previous rumors and reports that Starfire from Teen Titans would find her way to Fortnite from developer Epic Games, she has done exactly that with the latest update to the video game. A Starfire skin and various other cosmetics have been added to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game's Item Shop.

More specifically, the Starfire Outfit is part of the larger Teen Titans Set. Included with the outfit is the Syl'Khee Back Bling. Additional cosmetics available now include the Starbolt Pickaxe and Starfire's Flourish Emote. All of the above is part of the Starfire Bundle as well, which includes the special Starfire Flies Loading Screen. You can check out what Starfire looks like in action below:

Unleash the explosive energy of Starfire, Princess of Tamaran and founding member of the Teen Titans!



Starfire is just the latest member of the Teen Titans to make her way into Fortnite. Previously, Fortnite added Beast Boy and Raven, for example. All that's left at this point would be a Teen Titans-style Robin and Cyborg and arguably the most popular version of the crew's roster would be represented.

As noted above, the Starfire Outfit with Syl'Khee Back Bling, Starbolt Pickaxe, and Starfire's Flourish Emote are all available in Fortnite's Item Shop right now. More broadly, Fortnite itself is still in the middle of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form. That, unfortunately, does not include on iOS, though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

