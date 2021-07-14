Fortnite: Batman Tie-In Comic Teases How Superman Enters the Game

✖

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic came to a close last week, and it introduced pieces of canon that are expected to forever change how fans see both franchises. The final issue not only brought the journey of Batman and Catwoman on Fortnite island to a close, but it teed up a conflict that is definitely far from over — one that will bind characters from both worlds in an interesting way. While an official sequel for Zero Point has yet to be confirmed, the issue's final pages did indicate one way that the events of the series will soon be impacting the game. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6, from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Reilly Brown, Nelson DeCastro, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue ended with the confirmation of an alliance between Fortnite and DC villains, with Doctor Sloane, Lex Luthor, Deathstroke, and The Batman Who Laughs having struck a deal to throw their adversaries into their respective universe. After Sloane indicated that she would fulfill her side of the bargain, she hinted that she and the IO organization had "already begun" to do so. The final panel of the issue was a Fortnite-style rift opening up over Metropolis' Daily Planet building — also known as the workplace of Superman.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

This panel seems to provide an in-canon reason for why Superman is involved with Fortnite's current Chapter 2 Season 7, as the Man of Steel is featured as an unlockable part of the Battle Pass. That being said, Superman and his entire set of cosmetics won't be available to redeem until August 12th, midway through the season.

Once the Superman set is available in August, it looks like the wait will definitely be worthwhile, as it will include an array of items. The set will offer four skins — a Clark Kent skin in his civilian costume, a Superman skin, and Black Suit variations of both skins. There also will be a spray modeled after the Superman logo, a back bling themed after the Daily Planet logo, and an emoji of Superman. The second page of cosmetics will include Superman's cape as a glider, a loading screen, a banner icon, and even a pickaxe themed after the Fortress of Solitude crystals.

What do you think of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point teeing up Superman's arrival for the game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!