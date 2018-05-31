Fortnite: Teams of 20 Limited Time Mode Now Live

The latest update for Fortnite went live earlier this week and came bearing new Limited Time Modes, Shopping Carts, and hidden narratives revolving filming a superhero movie. But for those looking for a different kind of challenge outside the basic Victory Royale, there’s good news! Epic Games has their latest Limited Time Mode, Teams of 20 V2, now live for all to enjoy!

Missed the patch notes from earlier this week? Below is the full breakdown of what players can enjoy. But hurry, they take the “Limited Time” of “Limited Time Mode” very seriously:

Summary Five teams of twenty players fight to the finish!

What’s New? Each team now has their own bus, to make it easier to drop together. Chests & Supply Drops now spawn extra ammo and consumables.

Mode Details Each team is composed of five squads of four players. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 60-80%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 75-90%. Supply Drops always come in batches of 5 instead of random amounts per Storm Circle. Supply Drop rate increased from 180 (+/- 30s) to 210 (+/- 30s). Teams of 20 has six Storm Circles instead of nine. Most matches will end within 20 minutes. All stats except for wins are counted in this mode.



This is the first of two modes that will be coming out before the next update hits, with the second being “Blitz V2”:

Summary Faster storms, more loot, exciting finishes!

What’s New? Updated with all of the new weapons & items that have come out since Blitz was last released: Port-a-fort, Clinger, LMG & more. Bus flight height has been lowered to allow players to get into the fight more quickly.

Mode Details The storm is already closing in at the beginning of the match, choose your landing spot carefully! Wait time between storms is significantly shorter than usual; maximum match length is 15 minutes. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%. Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%. Increased materials found on ground from 30 to 75 per instance. Increased the number, spawn rate & descent speed of Supply Drops.



The second will be coming later on, but for now – it’s time to team up and kick butt because Teams of 20 is now live!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. It will also be making its way over onto Android devices, though we don’t have a release date at this time.