Fortnite Teasing Something Big With Strange In-Game Audio Message

Fortnite is at it again. Moments ago, a strange audio message played across the Fortnite map, suggesting a big event is on the horizon, which recent teasing and in-game developments have also suggested. For those that missed it: the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game briefly interrupted and scared players with a bizarre audio message that repeated “testing, 1, 2, 3.” It’s unclear what the audio message means, but many players are convinced it involves the imminent event and Risky Reels.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn’t said a peep about the audio interruption, seemingly confirming it’s by design, and not a weird accident.

The plug-in that i told you guys about last update, is now being used.. epic are testing it in risky.. (video by: @ZeCAMMO)pic.twitter.com/m7PBS43RpL — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 7, 2019

Apparently.. this was heard all over the map. — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 7, 2019

As you can see, the test made the bots dance. What this means, who knows, but it suggests bots will be involved somehow. Further, the voice plug-in being used here is the same that was used for the Marshmellow live concert. Again, this indicates a big event is about to happen, and it likely has something to do with The Game Awards 2019, which are poised to take place next week on December 12.

I was just playing Fortnite with some people and we all heard from the game “Testing 123, testing 123” then my application just closed. — Alex 🎄 (@init22) December 7, 2019

Did anyone else hear testing 123 on fortnite and have trouble editing their builds? #Fortnite — Coverage (@Coverage__) December 7, 2019

jake was playing fortnite n some guy started speaking saying testing 1 2 3. what is happening in the game omg — 𝖑𝖎𝖛𝖎𝖆 (@liviamaisie) December 7, 2019

Testing 123 keeps playing in the background while playing Fortnite… Might be a part of the story moving forward, maybe Aliens trying to contact us in game and this is the first we’re hearing? Definitely messed with us, what do you guys think it is? — E11 Gamer Couple (@_Thegamercouple) December 7, 2019

Just heard testing 1 2 3 testing 1 2 3 in a #fortnite game when im moving by risky reels And i go into risky and there are five players floating, go into replay and they all had “EPIC” in front of their name, look from one of their perspective and my game crashes.. — huhwhat (@huhwhat17130231) December 7, 2019

