Gaming

Fortnite Teasing Something Big With Strange In-Game Audio Message

Fortnite is at it again. Moments ago, a strange audio message played across the Fortnite map, […]

By

Fortnite is at it again. Moments ago, a strange audio message played across the Fortnite map, suggesting a big event is on the horizon, which recent teasing and in-game developments have also suggested. For those that missed it: the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game briefly interrupted and scared players with a bizarre audio message that repeated “testing, 1, 2, 3.” It’s unclear what the audio message means, but many players are convinced it involves the imminent event and Risky Reels.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn’t said a peep about the audio interruption, seemingly confirming it’s by design, and not a weird accident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the test made the bots dance. What this means, who knows, but it suggests bots will be involved somehow. Further, the voice plug-in being used here is the same that was used for the Marshmellow live concert. Again, this indicates a big event is about to happen, and it likely has something to do with The Game Awards 2019, which are poised to take place next week on December 12.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Tagged:

Related Posts