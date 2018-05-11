Fortnite Player Challenges Thanos to the Ultimate Dance-off

When Fortnite creators Epic Games revealed the crossover of the century, or at least the week, with players being able to become Thanos himself – players lost their collective minds. Either become the Mad Titan, or take him on, but finally there can be justice for the Avengers! That being said, taking this massive villain on might not be the easiest feat, but it sure can be the funniest at times.

Like this user, ‘Noahj456’, when they took Thanos head-on with the brite bag and all. Those boogie bombs really come in handy, you know:

Videos by ComicBook.com

He’s not the only player to have utilise the deceptively potent power of dance in a way that would make Starlord proud. Another user posted up on his Twitter probably the most adorable reaction to a Thanos takedown ever:

Yeah I just did this to Thanos pic.twitter.com/HdDSjMTqEY — Saint (@Saintdye) May 10, 2018

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

When asked how exactly this collaboration came to be, the dev team stated:

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.”

Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.

Don’t forget to also check out some of the sweet buffs Epic Games gave to Thanos following recent backlash to their immediate nerf. You can see how the Mad Titan is different right here.