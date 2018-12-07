‘Fortnite’ Reveals “The Block” Trailer During The Game Awards

Now that Fortnite season 7 is officially here, it’s time for fans of the Battle Royale game to dive back in and see what the online world from Epic Games is made of. True to the studio’s word, The Game Awards did not disappoint with a new announcement from the team making the already impressive title much more of a force to be reckoned with.

Just like last year, the map is once more festive by becoming a winter wonderland! With the confirmation of planes, skins, and snow-capped mountains, Epic Games isn’t messing around when it comes to giving players a reason to jump back into the free-to-play title.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.

For more about the new season:

“Season 7 arrives as the Iceberg collides with the island. Discover new areas such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and more! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, rule the skies with the new X-4 Stormwing plane, and change the style of some of your favorite weapons and items with Wraps in Battle Royale. Explore Fortnite Creative, a new experience where you can create, play, and save anything you can imagine on private islands! In Save the World, the Stand and Fight campaign comes to an exciting conclusion as Canny Valley Act 3 is released!”