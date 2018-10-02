‘Fortnite’: The Island Is Moving as Rune Sinks

Fortnite Season 6 is just the start of the spooky shenanigans wrought from “Kevin”-the-now-dissolved cube. Now that the Cube has successfully transformed Loot Lake and risen from its depths, it looks like the latest map addition is continuing its journey across the map, now with a new light show!

As the island starts to move again, the rune has sunk into the ground and a purple beam of light now shines above it (via @iScenario): //t.co/B6iMe5NYHK pic.twitter.com/IPhphRkArX — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) October 2, 2018

For those familiar with what’s been going on within the Epic Games’ Battle Royale experience, you know about the insane cube that has been dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity. This cube has made its way to several locations and spawning gravity domes around it, and it also protected itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close.

But the adventure continued as “Kevin” melted into Loot Lake thus transforming it forever. As seen in the Season 6 reveal, it then departed from the map entirely, becoming its own entity.

When Season 6 kicked off, the melted island became a fixture in the sky and began to move – slowly – almost immediately.

There are definitely some big things happening in Epic Games’ online title and we can’t wait to see what this all means in the time to come!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? Does what we see thus far hold up to any of those fan theories that have been floating (heh) around? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”