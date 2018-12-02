‘Fortnite’ May Finally Be Destroying Tilted Towers

Has the time finally come? Is Fortnite finally about to once and for all destroy Tilted Towers? It looks like it may.

That’s right, Fortnite’s most iconic area may finally be wiped off the map if a new leak is anything to go by.

Discovered by FNLeak while data-mining, new Fortnite files interestingly make a mention of not just Tilted Towers, but of its destruction.

The game files now include the explicit mention of destroying Tilted Towers!

“/ClientPilotScenarios/DestroyTiltedTowers”

I can’t find other information apart from this picture. These lines of text have to do with bots that are configurable in some manner to attack things. pic.twitter.com/ZmdHPGcFJQ — Fortnite Leakage (@FNLeak) November 27, 2018

Now, it’s possible that Epic Games is simply redirecting data-miners, who have successfully leaked things in the past. In other words, send them sniffing down a dead-end so they don’t discover what the developer is actually doing. It’s also possible this doesn’t amount to anything even if it isn’t a false flag.

Since Fortnite launched, many things have been leaked ahead of time via game files, however, there has also been leaks that went seemingly nowhere, aka weren’t accurate in their conclusions. So, while this seems to indicate Tilted Towers is about to be destroyed, it’s far, far from an official confirmation or something you should take to the bank.

As you may know, Season 7 is right around the corner and it’s possibly this could come along with it. While Fortnite’s popularity continues to dominate, buzz around the game has tampered a bit since about the end of Season 5. And one way to bring that buzz back is by not only adding snow to the map, but destroying the iconic Tilted Towers.

RIP Tilted 😉 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2018

As you may know, a couple of seasons ago — during the peak of Fortnite mania — everyone was convinced Epic Games was destroying Tilted Towers after similar teases and leaks, but it never happened. Rather, Dusty Depot bite the bullet in its place. This is to say, Tilted Towers has been here before, and has survived every time.

