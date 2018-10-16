‘Fortnite’ Tournament Start Times Announced

Fortnite’s new In-Game Tournaments feature went live on Tuesday with Epic Games announcing the start times of the first tournament that takes place tonight.

Going live with the latest Fortnite update that’s now available, the tournaments were unveiled on Monday with a breakdown explaining how they work and how players can participate. The first of a series of upcoming tournaments is the Alpha Tournament that’ll be players’ initial look at the new feature, details on the Alpha Tournament and other upcoming competitions can be seen through the game’s client in a new “Event” tab that’s been added.

As for the start times for the first tournament, Epic Games took to Reddit to share a list of times for players across different regions. The NAW and NAE players shared the same tournament, Epic Games explained, but matchmaking will be based on server region to avoid frustrations of excessive lag.

The full list of start times for the Alpha Tournament can be seen below:

NA

2300 – 0200 UTC

7 PM – 10 PM ET

4 PM – 7 PM PT

EU

1600 – 1900 UTC

6 PM – 9 PM CEST

BR

2200 – 0100 UTC

7 PM – 10 PM BRT

ASIA

1000 – 1300 UTC

7 PM – 10 PM JST

OCE

0600 – 0900 UTC

5 PM – 8 PM AEDT

There’s a visual issue causing the Events tab to incorrectly displaying as “North America” even when in a different region. More details on this issue and start times for the Alpha Tournament here: //t.co/Xv20plTJfR? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 16, 2018

The tournament start times were just part of the Reddit post with Epic Games also making players aware of an issue with the Event tab. For those players who haven’t seen the new tab in the client yet, Epic Games warned that there’s a visual issue happening right now, but it won’t affect what matchmaking region players will be placed in.

“There’s currently a visual issue in the Event Tab in-game that’s causing North America to appear as your region in the bottom right of the screen regardless of your currently selected region,” Epic Games said. “This is a visual issue only and you will be properly placed in the region you have selected once the event begins. All times appearing in the Events tab will show the correct time related to the region you’re currently playing on. This means if you are playing on the EU region that you’ll see North America in the bottom right, but all times related to the event will still show the proper EU times.”

Fortnite’s In-Game Tournaments start on Tuesday night with the Alpha Tournament.