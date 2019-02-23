‘Fortnite’ Tournaments Disabled Until Season 8

Fortnite players who hoped to compete in Epic Games’ in-game tournaments will have to wait until Season 8 to do so now that the feature has been disabled until the next season.

Just before the Share the Love Division Finals games that were set to begin this weekend, Epic Games announced that it would be postponing that competition “due to a major issue.” What that issue was wasn’t mentioned, but it appears the problem has affected tournaments overall and will continued to do so until the start of Season 8. In a series of tweets that came just a few hours apart from each other, Epic Games said at first that the tournaments had been delayed and then followed that up with a confirmation about the delay until Season 8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve postponed our in-game tournaments as we investigate an issue. We’ll update when we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2019

Due to a major issue, tournaments will remain disabled until the Season 8 release. Share The Love Champion Division Finals events have been rescheduled to next weekend (March 2nd/3rd) along with an additional last chance session before each Finals. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 23, 2019

Epic Games in the past has occasionally fixed issues before projected timeframes and rolled out fixes ahead of schedule, but considering how this tournament deals with a specific competitive event, March 2nd and March 3rd is likely an unwavering timeframe for when the Share the Love series will return. Fortnite’s next season is scheduled to start next week though, so the delay at least isn’t a huge one with the tournament only being pushed back a week.

When the tournaments do begin once again, one interesting change – one that competitive players will likely be okay with – is that planes won’t be a part of the series. Epic Games confirmed recently that the airborne antagonists known as the X-4 Stormwings won’t be joining players in Season 8 as the planes head to the vault to join the rest of Fortnite’s unwanted items. It’s always worth remembering though that just because something is vaulted doesn’t mean it’s been removed completely since Epic Games could bring back the items with some changes to help them find a better place in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Share the Love Division Finals will resume next weekend starting on March 2nd.