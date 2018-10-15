‘Fortnite’ Reveals In-Game Tournaments

Epic Games officially unveiled Fortnite’s new In-Game Tournaments feature that’s starting soon to give every player an esports experience.

Following a leak that suggested some sort of tournament mode would be coming soon, Epic Games announced the In-Game Tournaments on Monday and explained how they’d work when they’re released in v6.1. These tournaments are open to everyone, Epic Games said, with prizes called “Shiny Pins” and recognition on the line for those who emerge victorious, those Shiny Pins perhaps able to be used to win prizes in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Each tournament has a series of scheduled dates and times during which the competition will be run,” Epic Games said. “Each of these scheduled sessions is a completely clean slate – all players will begin with the same score and compete over several hours of intense competition to earn as many points as possible. Players can earn points by either achieving high placements or eliminating multiple opponents.”

We are excited to announce the new In-Game Tournaments system, launching this week! Check out our blog for more info: //t.co/hHEyDuVbb8 pic.twitter.com/VMkB9SFZK8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2018

Matchmaking settings will pit players who have similar point standings against one another, Epic Games said, which means that the better players do, the more difficult opponents they’ll face. It appears that these tournaments will be a mix of players using different input devices though with the details saying that players will “compete against one another as equals, regardless of if they are on a Mouse, Controller, or Touch input device.” The post then referenced several competitive players who have found success when using controllers against those on the PC platform.

Just as the recent leak suggested, the In-Game Tournament feature will be released quite soon. The Alpha Tournament that’s restricted to solo players starts on October 16th and lasts until October 21st with a beta following that before getting into the rest of the tournaments. Epic Games shared a full schedule for the tournaments and advised players to check within their clients for exact start times.

Alpha Tournament (Solo) Dates: October 16 – October 21 Description: Participate in the first in-game tournament, spanning across several days of daily competition!

Beta Tournament (Duo) Dates: October 23 – October 25 Description: Grab a friend and take on the world – until you are the last two left.

Friday Night Fortnite (Squad) Dates: October 19 – November 30 Description: Join your friends every Friday and kick off your weekend with some exciting Squad action.

Salty Springs Cup (Solo) Dates: October 27 – October 31 Description: One week and three attempts to prove you’re the saltiest that Salty Springs has to offer.

Tomato Temple Cup (Duo) Dates: October 28 – November 1 Description: Become legends of the Tomato Temple Cup.



Epic Games said that it’ll continue working on an “exciting and varied schedule of tournaments” with different formats and game modes supported in the future.