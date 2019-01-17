‘Fortnite’ TVs Are Counting Down Again As New Event Leaks Continue

The Fortnite dataminers have definitely been out in full force and in addition to all of the info leading up to this point pointing at a new Ice Storm event on the horizon, the TVs littered throughout the map have begun to count down as well.

In addition to the newly revealed countdown on the TVs, a few other leaks have been foundby the datamining community, all of which are pointing to an event that will center around the Ice Sphere spotted just above Polar Peak. As far as what the new event will offer, it will reportedly include “Ice Legion” and a few other objectives for players to accomplish.

This will also include some form of an Ice King, as well as a new area of the map opened up:

BP_MooneyLoader.uasset has some interesting stuff “LoadMooneyMap”

“MooneyMap” Stuff to override the time References to Ice King and then an animation file TV warning is connected to mooney event Storm can be paused — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019

Alongside the files found above, the above leaker also found something that connected to a previous Marshmello leak:

“Mooney” Event(?) Will post more pic.twitter.com/wsQPPfPqHc — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019

With the apparent Ice Sphere preparing to break apart, the latest event details make a lot of sense. Given that the 14 Days of Fortnite challenges were met with a lot of success based on an active player count, the continued festivities would be smart for the team over at Epic Games.

As the counter on the iceberg – and the TVs – throughout the map continue to count down, we wait. In the meantime, the latest update for Fortnite is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android players.

