‘Fortnite’ Is Adding an ‘Undo Purchase” Option In Game’s Item Shop

We’ve all been there. Hovering over that buy button, not quite sure if we actually want to spend the IRL cash on in-game goodies. Sometimes we jump knowingly, sometimes it’s an accidental buy. Luckily, Epic Games seems to be adding an “Undo Purchase” option for Fortnite’s Item Shop to keep monetary collateral damage to a minimum.

The confirmation that this feature is on the way all started on a Reddit post about Japan’s version of the battle royale game offering a confirmation screen regarding in-shop purchases. From there, an actual Epic Games dev responded about this particular build making its way world-wide.

One Epic Games dev responded to the above inquiry with a way for players to flip that buyer’s remorse without having to use up a Refund Token.

In the responding thread, Dan mentioned “We neither want to add friction for players nor do we want to benefit from accidental purchases or players regretting a purchase.

“Our initial solution for this was to add a refund token system. As an ongoing iteration, we are going to introduce an “undo” button to the store page that allows you to easily refund without using up a token within a 5 minute time window, assuming you haven’t started a match since purchase.”

He then added regarding clarification about the Japanese build, “PlayStation 4 in Japan is a bit of special case due to X / O button meaning being swapped by default and there also being options to reverse the meanings of the buttons.”

So while the Refund system is awesome, it is limited. This “Undo” option will allow players to accidentally hit that button (or immediately regretted it) to quickly retroact the initial purchase. Unfortunately for the dev, his response was met with immediate backlash with players not buying into the Japan-only model.

What do you think? Do you like the “undo” option, or would you prefer the confirm feature? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

