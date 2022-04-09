Fortnite Unvaults Popular Assault Rifle

After giving players the chance to vote on another weapon unvaulting, Fortnite has officially brought back an assault rifle deemed to be more popular than its competitor by players. That gun is the MK-Seven AR which was chosen by players who used Gold Bars at Donation Stations to choose it over the Combat AR. Epic Games has not stated how long it’ll be around for, but if you’re one of the ones who put down some Gold Bars on it to sway the community vote, be sure to use it for as long as you can before it’s removed once more.

Epic Games confirmed the return of the MK-Seven AR over on social media this week after encouraging players several times to cast their votes in-game. For those who’d never had a chance to try out either weapon before, both were available for a limited time as a trial opportunity before the votes began and players had to choose one.

These sorts of votes have gone on time and time again in Fortnite by now which isn’t too surprising considering how many different weapons and other pieces of equipment the game sports. Sometimes it’s two different assault rifles like these which were voted on this time while other times it’s something less offensive and more tactical like unique throwables, but the votes always pit two items against each other at a time with both of them coming from similar categories.

This return of the popular assault rifle also follows another unvaulting from not long ago whenever Epic Games brought back the Heavy Sniper Rifle. That gun wasn’t just unvaulted, however. It was also reworked entirely to make it deal more damage to vehicles which are much more prominent in Fortnite now – especially the Titan – but it still deals serious damage to other players, too.

“The Heavy Sniper Rifle is back in business and has been overhauled to combat the recent rampage of vehicles,” Epic Games said previously. “Its high-caliber rounds now deal bonus damage to vehicles, making it the perfect tool to dismantle a Titan or breach an opponent’s defenses from long range.”

The returned assault rifle has not benefited from any such changes, however, so it should function just as it did last time it was around.