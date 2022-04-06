Fortnite Update Brings Back Fan-Favorite Weapon

In case you somehow missed it, a new Fortnite update was released this week with a whole bunch of changes, per usual, like a new battle at The Daily Bugle between IO and the Resistance. In addition to the tweaks and fixes that are common to patches for the video game, however, Fortnite‘s v20.10 update also brought back a reworked version of a fan-favorite weapon: the Heavy Sniper Rifle.

The new version of the Heavy Sniper Rifle — which can be located in chests, rare chests, and supply drops across the rarity spectrum of Rare, Epic, and Legendary — is specifically designed to be able to take on vehicles. The weapon now deals bonus damage to all vehicles, which as developer Epic Games notes, makes it a lovely little addition to any arsenal when taking on, say, a Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Heavy Sniper Rifle is back in business and has been overhauled to combat the recent rampage of vehicles,” the official patch notes for the Fortnite v20.10 update read in part. “Its high-caliber rounds now deal bonus damage to vehicles, making it the perfect tool to dismantle a Titan or breach an opponent’s defenses from long range.”

The full patch notes do indicate that the new Heavy Sniper Rifle is not included in competitive playlists, which should not be too much of a bummer for folks as Titan tanks and Cow Catchers were also removed from competitive playlists. That said, it should be available in every other version of the battle royale modes right now.

As noted above, Fortnite‘s v20.10 update is now available. Fortnite itself is more broadly currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the new Fortnite update? Are you looking forward to playing around with the reworked Heavy Sniper Rifle? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things comics and gaming!