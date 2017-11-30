Fortnite’s Latest Update Adds Xbox One X Support, Smoke Grenade Madness

Fortnite has been seeing quite the surge in popularity following the release of its Battle Royale mode a little while back, and Epic Games has opted to keep that momentum going with some new additions to the game, provided via a patch that's available now.

The patch will really benefit Xbox One X owners, as the game is now enhanced to take advantage of Microsoft's new hardware. "Fortnite is now an Xbox One X enhanced game!" the company announced on its home page. It didn't detail exactly what was enhanced with the patch, but it'll probably look better than ever with a smooth frame rate and better environmental details.

On top of that, the company has also made a few changes to both its Battle Royale and Save the World modes, with some new content added.

For instance, Battle Royale now has the benefit of Smoke Grenades, which you can use to provide some secondary cover should someone be closing in on your position. "This non-lethal grenade is thrown like a frag but obscures vision with a white smoke instead of splodin' other players. This grenade can be found in all container types, and can spawn randomly as floor loot," the company explained.

There are also new leaderboards that are available in Battle Royale, spread across two different types – Score, which calculates the total experience gained, and Global Wins, which tracks the top 50 players based on wins earned for the selected match type.

As for Save the World, you can now play around with Vindertech Weapons, which are pictured below. As you can see, there are a ton of toys you can play around with now, including assault rifles and melee weapons. There are also mutant storms, which are making a comeback, and can be earned through storm tickets as you fight off against all kinds of horrendous beasts.

The update also provides a number of patch notes, which can be found here and essentially improve the game's performance overall.

The patch is available now, free of charge, and should automatically download the next time you start the game.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.