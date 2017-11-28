Fortnite Update Adds Grenades, Leaderboards, Battle Royale Changes

The newest update for Fortnite includes a ton of bugfixes along with new weapons, leaderboards, and changes to the Battle Royale mode.

From smoke grenades to global scores, the new V.1.9.1 patch for Fortnite includes quite a few changes to dig through. The notes for the Battle Royale mode consist of several changes to the ammo system and the UI as well, but outside of this game mode, Save the World also received multiple new weapons and other changes.

Below are the most notable changes in the patch followed by tweaks specific to the Battle Royale game mode, but you can find the full list of notes at Epic Games’ site.

Smoke Grenade – Battle Royale

This non-lethal grenade is thrown like a frag but obscures vision with a white smoke instead of splodin’ other players. This grenade can be found in all container types, and can spawn randomly as floor loot.

New Leaderboards – Battle Royale

Global Wins A global leaderboard spotlighting the top 50 players for the selected match type. Measured by wins.

Score Measured by the amount of total experience gained.



Vindertech Weapons – Save the World

Secure victory with Vindertech! Harness the power of nine, all new weapons available during this Mutant Storms season.

Mutant Storms Return – Save the World

Mutant storms are back! Stormchasers can earn storm tickets as they fight back hordes of mutated husks. Squad up, survive, and loot!

GAMEPLAY

Per Playlist Loot Duo Playlist: Medium Ammo stack increased from 10 to14. Squad Playlist: Medium Ammo stack increased from 10 to 18. These changes now apply to medium ammo stacks that are found outside of crates and ammo cans.

The original Rocket Launcher has replaced the Pumpkin Launcher.

Due to overwhelming popular demand, we have modified the normal Rocket Launcher to support rocket riding.

The “Outlive” Daily Challenge will no longer count members of your own team.

Bug Fixes Players no longer take fall damage when jumping onto a Launch Pad from high elevations. Fixed an issue which caused the incorrect animation to play when bouncing on consecutive Launch Pads. Fixed the firing and reloading animations for the new Silenced SMG. Fixed an issue which caused players to take fall damage when getting knocked out of skydive mode (after using a Launch Pad). Fixed an incorrect animation that would play when being eliminated while using a Launch Pad.



UI

Players will now receive a pop-up confirmation before leaving a match if they accept an invite from a teammate that left the same match.

Updated “Gamepad” to “Wireless Controller” and “Controller” in the menus.

Daily challenges no longer automatically collect when accepting an invite.

Bug Fixes Fixed a few localization issues in the Season Shop. Rich presence is now properly localized in all languages on all platforms. Changing an item in your locker while servers are down will no longer soft-lock the game client. Fixed an issue which prevented players from navigating the locker tab after they canceled a submenu.



WORLD

Environmental bush locations have been changed across the world.

Bushes will no longer be in different locations on different platforms.

PERFORMANCE

Reduced hitching by pre-loading additional assets during the loading screen instead of mid-game.

ONLINE