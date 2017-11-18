New Fortnite Update Hotfixes Weapons and Addresses Teamkilling

A new update for Fortnite has been detailed that plans to add new weapon variants while balancing existing weapons.

Fortnite’s latest developer’s update that was released via Twitter and through the game’s official forums explained all of the changes that are coming to the battle royale game when the update goes live on Nov. 20. While the tweet from the game’s account contained some talk of the balance changes planned in the update, it also had the devs addressing other issues such as teamkilling and creative ways that teams have found to work together.

Eric talks weapon changes, Silenced SMG and team killing in our latest Dev Update! pic.twitter.com/oRlukErlxg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 17, 2017

If you’ve been one of the crafty Fortnite players using the “rocket ride” technique to ride a teammate’s rocket straight to where you need to be, you likely won’t have anything to worry about when it comes to having the strategy removed. The developer’s update touched on the creative example of teamwork and said that unless something absolutely game-breaking emerges, they’ve got no plans to remove the feature, so ride away. Likewise, players have started finding other creative ways to drop themselves right near enemy bases, methods that’ll also stay in place until they become problematic.

The update notes that were listed on the forums also went into the specifics of the balance changes mentioned in the video. A Silenced SMG will soon be enabled, and with the exception of a slight buff to the Rocket Launcher, the full patch notes seen below are all about the SMG.

Enabled Silenced SMG Can be found as a Common, Uncommon or Rare variant. This new SMG is Suppressed, making it the quietest weapon in the game.

Assault Rifle accuracy increased. ADS accuracy benefit increased by 33%. Accuracy penalty per shot decreased by 20%. Accuracy reset speed increased by 20%. Recoil reduced by 30%.

SMG damage increased from 12/12/13 to 14/15/16 for all rarities.

SMG magazine size increased from 25 to 35.

Tactical SMG damage increased from 14/15/16 to 16/17/18 for all rarities.

Adjusted SMG/Tactical SMG environmental damage to match base damage.

Rocket Launcher reload time increased by 10%.

Look for the latest Fortnite hotfix and the new Silenced SMG when the patch goes live on Nov. 20.