Fortnite Update Took Away One of the Best Parts of One Location

Fortnite’s Slurpy Swamp location didn’t have a ton going for it after aliens targeted the point of interest early in August and modified some parts of it, but the game’s latest update made the area even less droppable for players. It’s been renamed “Sludgy Swamp” instead of the name it previously carried, and that new name comes along with a noteworthy change: The area’s flowing healing waters are no more.

The bottom-left part of the map that previously played home to Slurpy Swamp still houses Sludgy Swamp, though you may not find as many people visiting that area now with the healing waters gone. Not everyone loved the Slurp factor there since it provided free health and shields to those who visited it, but whether you wished it would’ve stayed or wish it would’ve been removed, the deed’s done and the Slurp’s gone.

Following the latest update, players shared different perspectives of what the area now looks like as well as their opinions on whether or not it should’ve been changed. Players also looked ahead to what might happen next since the aliens theme incorporated into this season is the catalyst for many of the changes affecting the map.

You can see a few of those reactions and predictions below while we wait on the game’s next big update that’ll undoubtedly bring more map changes ahead of the start of the new season.