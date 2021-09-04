Fortnite Update Took Away One of the Best Parts of One Location
Fortnite’s Slurpy Swamp location didn’t have a ton going for it after aliens targeted the point of interest early in August and modified some parts of it, but the game’s latest update made the area even less droppable for players. It’s been renamed “Sludgy Swamp” instead of the name it previously carried, and that new name comes along with a noteworthy change: The area’s flowing healing waters are no more.
The bottom-left part of the map that previously played home to Slurpy Swamp still houses Sludgy Swamp, though you may not find as many people visiting that area now with the healing waters gone. Not everyone loved the Slurp factor there since it provided free health and shields to those who visited it, but whether you wished it would’ve stayed or wish it would’ve been removed, the deed’s done and the Slurp’s gone.
Following the latest update, players shared different perspectives of what the area now looks like as well as their opinions on whether or not it should’ve been changed. Players also looked ahead to what might happen next since the aliens theme incorporated into this season is the catalyst for many of the changes affecting the map.
You can see a few of those reactions and predictions below while we wait on the game’s next big update that’ll undoubtedly bring more map changes ahead of the start of the new season.
No More Heals
You can no longer heal from the slurp rivers over at Sludgy Swamp (Formerly Slurpy)— Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) August 31, 2021
RIP Slurp
In the new POI Sludgy Swamp, the water (slurp) no longer heals you. R.I.P Slurp 😭
📷 ILoveDokkan1 pic.twitter.com/RQhRnYtGm2— Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) August 31, 2021
No More Slurp Waste
#Fortnite v17.50 Update Map Changes 🗺📍
• Slurpy Swamp is now Sludgy Swamp and as the factory has been abducted it no longer produces Slurp waste! pic.twitter.com/sIydmCxMl7— FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 31, 2021
Best Update Ever?
GUYS THE BEST UPDATE EVERRRR WE GOT SLUDGY SWAMP😭— Fl1ck (@Fl1ckSZN) August 31, 2021
Is the Loot Worth It?
LANDED SLUDGY SWAMP 1 game and this way my loot + both my teammates had purple spaz gold scar, idk rly OP pic.twitter.com/1d1dV9mT7B— Sorif (@SorifL2) September 3, 2021
Why'd They Do That?
Sludgy swamp……
Why they gotta do my boy like that 😔— 𝒸𝓇ℯ𝒹 (@creditcard32) August 31, 2021
RIP Slurptown
i’m livid @FortniteGame changed slurpy swamp to sludgy swamp, i’m considering boycotting, rip slurptown— im 6’6” (@made2chill) September 2, 2021
Was Slurpy Swamp the Best POI?
since Slurpy was renamed to Sludgy Swamp, there is now no longer slurp coming from the drainage pipes. RIP Slurpy Swamp the best Fortnite Chapter 2 poi by far 😭 pic.twitter.com/lZeW7BSaHy— 4G (@TheRealIts4G) August 31, 2021