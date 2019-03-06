‘Fortnite’ Vaults Bottle Rockets

A new update is now live for the free-to-play battle royale title from Epic Games and even though Fortnite now has buried treasure filled with loot for fans to find, that doesn’t mean that the latest update is without a vaulted item. Luckily, it’s just one this time.

The Bottle Rockets were an explosive new addition to the game when they first arrived last year, but not everyone was excited to see them in the game. Now they’re gone – at least for now – in addition to a few tweaks to other items found in-game:

Buried Treasure It’s a map that is used to track down buried chests on the map. Chests contain a trove of legendary loot. X marks the spot! The chest must be dug up using a pickaxe. There is a limit of one map held at a time. Legendary Rarity. Can be found from Floor Loot and Chests.

Reduced Infantry Rifle availability Reduced the chance of receiving an Infantry Rifle from Chests from 14.41% to 13.39% Reduced the chance of receiving an Infantry Rifle from Floor Loot from 2.41% to 2.24%

Reduced Clinger availability Reduced the chance of receiving Clinger’s from Chests from 9.42% to 5.52% Reduced the chance of receiving Clinger’s from Floor Loot from 1.27% to 1.02%

Vaulted Bottle Rockets



To see what else is new in the world of battle royale, you can check out the full official patch notes right here. The latest season, and update, is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices! To learn more about the new season before diving back in:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

Thoughts on the latest Vault victim? Sound off in the comment section below! You can also follow me on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!

