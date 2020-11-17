Venom in Fortnite: How to Get Early Access to New Skin Set

✖

Fortnite’s new Venom skin has finally been revealed after teases and leaks hinted at its arrival, and like many of the other Marvel skins released in the middle of this season, players are getting a chance to obtain early access to the skin. The skin and its accompanying cosmetics like Venom’s Back Bling, pickaxe, and more will eventually come to the Item Shop, but the players who manage to rank high in the upcoming Venom Cup will get the entire skin set for free before anyone else is able to own it. That Venom Cup is starting soon, so those who think they’ll have a shot need to round up a Duos partner for another Marvel Knockout competition.

Epic Games formally unveiled the Venom skin this week along with details on how to obtain it. That process should be pretty familiar to Fortnite players by now if you’ve been participating in these sorts of tournaments in hopes of winning past skins. The competition starts on November 18th, and this time, it’ll consist of matches played in the Marvel Knockout Duos mode.

We are Venom. → Venom Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 18

🏆 Venom Outfit and Pickaxe

🔗: https://t.co/ZaCh8hivPo Mark your calendars, the $1Million Super Cup is on Nov 21st! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 17, 2020

Key Info: → Lifetime account level 30 or higher

→ Account must have 2FA on

→ Full party must meet the above requirements as well. Reminder: Any player who participates in all four cups will unlock the free Nexus War Glider for participating in the full series! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 17, 2020

If you’re at least Level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled on your account, you’re eligible to participate in the event. You’ll see a prompt for it when the games start on November 18th so that you can start competing and earning points to hopefully rank higher than others and obtain the skin.

The rewards for reaching the qualifying ranks during the Venom Cup include the full Venom skin set which consists of the skin itself, the We Are Venom Built-In emote, the Tendril Tote Back Bling, and the Symbiote Slasher pickaxe. The number of winners who will get the skin sets is limited by what region those players are in though with only 1,050 players in North America eligible to obtain the cosmetics, for example, so not many people will have this skin once the event concludes.

That is, of course, until the skin is released in the Item Shop. Everyone will be able to buy it at that point which will make it much less exclusive, but you’ll at least have it before everyone else if you place well in the Venom Cup.