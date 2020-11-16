Fortnite Venom Skin Leak Reveals First Look At Spider-Man Villain

✖

Fortnite has been teasing a Venom skin as part of the game's Marvel Knockout Super Series, and fans now have a first look at the character thanks to a new leak. Earlier today, the game's official Twitter account released a blacked-out silhouette of the character, but Fortnite leaker @VastBlast has released a full image ahead of an official reveal. From the image, it seems that the anti-hero will feature the same iconic design originally created by Todd McFarlane. Venom has been a fan favorite since their debut back in 1988, so the character's appearance in Fortnite should prove quite exciting for players!

The Tweet from @VastBlast can be found embedded below.

LEAK: Full Venom Outfit! pic.twitter.com/scV0lAmeys — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) November 16, 2020

The narrative for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been focused on heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. Venom joins previously released characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Groot, and Black Widow in the game. Epic Games has not yet announced an end date for the current season, but it's expected to wrap-up later this month, or in early December. Things have been building towards a confrontation with the world-devourer Galactus, which should be this season's big event. Previous leaks have suggested that the finale to this season could be the biggest yet in the game, but fans will just have to wait and see if that does prove to be the case!

Venom's addition to the game makes a lot of sense from a popularity standpoint. Following their debut in Amazing Spider-Man #300, Venom quickly became one of Spider-Man's greatest foes. Venom has since moved on from their hatred of the wall-crawler, becoming something closer to a hero, over the years. The character's current ongoing series is also written by Donny Cates. Cates wrote the tie-in comic for the Fortnite crossover, which takes place in current Marvel continuity. As such, it seemed like only a matter of time before Venom would show up in Fortnite!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

