Fortnite Teases Venom Skin

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games appears to be teasing the long-rumored, oft-leaked Venom skin for this week. As has become something of a regular occurrence over the past several weeks, Fortnite shared a blacked-out silhouette on its social media platforms alongside a bit of text indicating that it is part of the ongoing Marvel Knockout Super Series. Given that the penultimate cup is set to be this week, it had been assumed that Venom was finally on the way.

Here's how Epic Games has referred to this week's cup as "Mystery Marvel Hero/Villain Cup (Knockout Duos)" in the past. Given that Venom straddles both the hero and villain descriptors, it seemed like a safe bet. Assuming there's one final skin released next week for the finale, there's no telling what Epic Games has in store. Galactus, maybe? Whatever the case, we don't have long to wait to find out for sure as the full reveal is expected tomorrow ahead of Wednesday's new event just like how last week's new Black Widow skin and those before it were revealed.

You can check out the teaser below:

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the teased Venom skin above? Are you excited to see what it actually looks like when revealed? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!