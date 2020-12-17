Fortnite Season 5 Adds The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon and Michonne

✖

Fortnite has officially added The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon and Michonne to Season 5. The Game Awards held a lot of surprises, but that announcement got both fanbases going. Both Daryl and Michonne are fan favorites from Robert Kirkman’s long-running zombie series, and with the theme of Season 5 being “hunters”, it’s not hard to see why Jonesey went to get them into the fray. You can go to the store right now, and there they will be. However, they’re not the only hunters around. Master Chief from the Halo series is here to finish the fight, and The Mandalorian isn’t too far behind with that sweet rifle. Things are probably going to get a bit crazier in the game as there will be more reveals as the season stretches onward. But if you love The Walking Dead and Fortnite, you’re basically in heaven right now.

The official game account tweeted, “The Walkers have something to fear. Daryl Dixon and Michonne are the newest Hunters to arrive on the Island. Grab their set in the Shop now!”

Fortnite also made some headlines this week by debuting a new spy mode inspired by Among Us. “The Spy Within” launched and players quickly figured out that Epic Games has seen all that attention the strange spaceman title was grabbing all over the Internet. Luckily for Among Us fans, the mode seems to be a limited time deal, so it might not totally eat the game alive.

“Starting December 15 you can jump into The Spy Within LTM playlist that features new Spy Within games built by a very talented team of Creators,” Epic Games said. “Shout out to DolphinDom, KKSlider, Bunni_, Wert, Blanky, jstKamui, MackJack, Ritual and Snownymous for everything. Every few days, a new Spy Within game showcasing their work will be featured in the LTM playlist.”

