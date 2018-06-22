Fortnite: Week 8 Challenge Guide

Week 8 of Fortnite’s Battle Pass challenges are going strong, and for those Battle Royale fans wishing for some additional help collecting all of those Battle Stars, we’ve got just the thing for you!

Epic Games usually has a mix of a few “hunt down” type challenges thrown in with specific objectives, such as the suppressed weapon elimination challenge listed below. To get started, check out the full list of weekly tasks that the team has laid out for active players:

Deal Headshot Damage to opponents (250)

Search Chests in Salty Springs (7)

Search 7 Chests in a single match (7)

Search Hungry Gnomes (7)

Search between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment (1) ( HARD )

) Suppressed weapon eliminations (3) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (3) (HARD)

For how to solve the “Search Between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment” challenge, you’re going to want to drop in south-east of Retail Row. There, you’ll find the Star to interact with, collecting 10 in total before moving on to the next challenge. You can also check out where that is on the map with our screenshot below:

Another one of this week’s tasks given to those with a taste for Victory Royale includes “Search Hungry Gnomes,” and to make things a little easier – we’ve got the locations you need to go to in order to collect that battle star fast! Efficiency is the name of the game and could be a huge factor into achieving that number one spot!

Thanks to one Instagram user, we’ve got a very detailed map for locations where the Gnomes have been spotted. Simply drop at any of these locations, and “search” those Gnomes!

There are also chests in the Salty Springs, all listed out and easy to spot. Loot 7 of those in one match, and you’ve just knocked out two tasks in one go! The rest are self-explanatory. Drop in at Pleasant Park to get those eliminations in as your main dropping point. Take out some of those enemy players with a suppressed weapon, and that’s even more efficiency with your battle tactics!

Don’t have the Battle Pass yet to participate? Learn more, and sign up, right here!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. We’re hoping the team over at Epic Games releases a date soon, we know tons of Android players itching to play!