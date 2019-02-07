‘Fortnite’: Where to Find the Shooting Gallery in Wailing Woods

It’s time to get down on week 10’s challenges for Fortnite Battle Pass players as a new week begins. Just like every week prior, players are given a certain set of tasks to complete by Epic Games in order to earn those Battle Stars and rank those tiers up. One of this week’s challenges includes the “Get a score of 5 or more at the shooting gallery east of Wailing Woods” task and for those looking for optimal efficiency, here’s how to get it done fast.

There are several shooting galleries littered throughout the map, but for this challenge specifically you’re going to want to land in Wailing Woods. As seen in the map above that we’ve marked, the Shooting Gallery needed will be just east of the main wooded area. For those looking for a specific market like we did with our earlier guide, you’re going to want to stick to the J3 marker on the map.

Get a score of 5 or higher and this is one challenge you can mark off of your to-do list. For the rest:

Free Challenges

Place a Mounted Turret or a Damage Trap in different matches – 3

Search Chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot – 7

Assault Rifle Eliminations- 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents – 200

Stage 1: Get a score of 5 or more at the shooting gallery east of Wailing Woods – 1

Visit Expedition Outposts in a Single Match – 4

Hit an opponent with a Chiller Grenade or Boogie Bomb in different matches – 3

A few of these challenges are easy to complete in one match. Land in Dusty Divot or Lazy Links, search those chests and take out fellow players with an Assault Rifle. Don’t forget to lay down a trap somewhere in there and use those grenades, and you’re halfway done already!

There’s also a hidden banner this week as well! You can find out exactly how to get to that with our guide here.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.