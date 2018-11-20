‘Fortnite’ Winter Royale Tournament Announced With $1 Million in Prizes

Another Fortnite tournament is starting soon called the “Winter Royale,” an event with a total of $1,000,000 in prizes on the line for competitors.

Announcing the upcoming tournament, Epic Games said the Winter Royale tournament that’s open to any player will serve as a test run for the Fortnite World Cup, the game’s biggest competitive event. Starting in just a few days, Fortnite’s Winter Royale will emulate the World Cup Qualifiers to prepare for the big event, Epic Games said.

The Winter Royale starts on November 24th and ends the next day, but the Winter Royale Finals won’t take place until either the end of November or some time in December, depending on where players are located. Epic Games shared the schedule below to give an indication of when players can start competing. After taking part in the Qualifiers, the top performers will be invited to compete in the Winter Royale Finals.

WINTER ROYALE QUALIFIER (OPEN): 11/24/2018 – 11/25/2018

11/24/2018 – 11/25/2018 EUROPE WINTER ROYALE FINALS: 11/30/2018 – 12/1/2018

11/30/2018 – 12/1/2018 NORTH AMERICA WINTER ROYALE FINALS: 12/11/2018 – 12/12/2018

Epic Games commented on the fact that the tournament is only open to players in North America and Europe and said it plans on holding region-specific tournaments elsewhere in the near future.

In an explanation of how the Qualifying process works, Epic Games said players will have multiple chances to get high scores during the early stages of the tournament. The Winter Royale will also use the same settings as the current Pop-Up Cup, a new feature that lets Epic Games test some experimental Fortnite changes to LTMs before pushing them live for everyone.

“There will be several chances for anyone to try and get a high score during the Winter Royale Qualifier days,” Epic Games’ tournament announcement said. “The highest score you achieve during any event session will be the one that counts, so be sure to give it your all! As part of our ongoing competitive tests to prepare for the Fortnite World Cup, Winter Royale will use the same game settings as the currently available Pop-Up Cup.”

As for the more specific start times for the Winter Royale event and a listing of all other tournaments players can participate in, Epic Games advised paying attention to the in-game events tab that keeps track of such events.