Fortnite World Record Rocket Ride, Player Crosses Entire Map on a Guided Rocket

Fortnite players have been using the guided rockets for some creative plays ever since they made their grand debut in the popular online game, but this latest in-game capture has got to be the most impressive of them all. That we know of, at least that’s been recorded, this is the first time a player has crossed the entire map on a guided rocket, and you can see it for yourself in the ‘touche-worthy’ video above.

The rockets themselves have a limited time-span, so how did he do it? Well, he played the map a little bit. The game is about strategy, after all, for those dedicated Victory Royale seekers. YouTuber NoahJ456 fired off his own rocket before hopping between various other ones mid-flight. His accomplishment definitely wasn’t without its fair share of close calls, but he made it to the other side unscathed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also added another video of “how to be a snipe god” because again, strategy:

How to be a snipe god: 1) Learn how to self-rocket ride

2) Snipe from self-rocket ride

3) Get lots of retweets and favorites on Twitter HOLY HECK THIS SHOT. pic.twitter.com/dhiLZhuySJ — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) April 6, 2018

Just like with any shooter, the base of most success comes from being nimble. Don’t stand in one place for too long, keep it moving, and be aware of your surroundings. That being said, when you start added guided rockets into the mix … things just get fun!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. An Android version of the mobile game will be coming soon, though a set release date has not been revealed at this time.

In other Fortnite news, check out what’s on the chopping block for the next patch to hit the latest title from Epic Games:

Battle Royale:

Unable to edit structures UPDATE 04-03-2018: For players that previously won a match but didn’t get the umbrella, we granted a make good with the umbrellas included. Players that have the umbrella already might have still seen the make good message, but won’t get duplicate umbrellas. We are still investigating root cause.

First win does not grant umbrella

Problems with being able to unnmute players while crossplaying

Rendering delays

Stats not being displayed properly

General console fixes* As far as we can tell the root cause is blocking loads and we are pursuing two approaches to improve the situation. Making sure we are not blocking on file I/O and removing cases where we incorrectly are. Improving load speed. The latter is done by re-ordering our assets on HDD which requires shipping a large patch on PS4 and Xbox One. This is currently planned for v3.5.

Floating weapons glitch that inhibits firing*

Random controller vibrations*

Rabbit Raider outfit bug*

Save the World:

Hitch occurs when another player joins the session

Unable to load into the Storm Shield

Stuck at Loot Llama Quest

Chat options functionality issues*

Squad slots reportedly being blocked*

“Air Quotes” Quest credit glitch*

Lag concerning item pickups*

The above issues are all player-reported, and the ones marked with a * will be targeted in the latest update from the team over at Epic Games. The ones not marked are still slated for an immediate fix, though they are still “under investigation” and could be pushed back until a later update.