‘Fortnite’ Team Offers Apology Gift for Those Wrongfully Banned

As with many online games, there are cheaters, hackers, and those just set out to make a title less enjoyable for other players. This type of behavior usually ends in a ban and though companies try to be accurate in their targeting of this kind of negative trend, sometimes innocent players are caught in the crosshairs. Fortnite is no exception to that rule, but Epic Games is offering an “I’m Sorry” gift to those that were cut from the game unnecessarily.

One player took to reddit to share the reward offered. With the Item Shop swapping out new items daily, the in-game currency known as V-Bucks come in handy! The 2,000 V-Bucks gift is captioned with “We incorrectly banned your account. We’re sorry and will be granting V-Bucks to your account to compensate for the error.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Battle Royale game at an all-time high popularity-wise, it’s understandable that the team at Epic Games would want to make sure the title is as secure as possible. But, programs fail, algorithms can be inaccurate, and players not actually cheating can accidentally be flagged. It happens, and not just with Fortnite.

Still, it’s good to see that the studio recognizes the error and is putting forth work to not only make it right, but to also say they’re sorry. Hopefully future updates, especially with the mouse and keyboard support becoming a huge feature, will be more accurate in their community control and players will be able to enjoy the game the way it is meant to be played.

As for the game itself, Fortnite’s latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. You read all about the new Limited Time Mode, the removal of the Glider Re-Deployment feature, the Mounted Turrets, and more with our community hub right here!

What are your thoughts on how Epic Games handled cheaters? Too little too late, or honest mistake? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!