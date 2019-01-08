‘Fortnite’: X-4 Stormwing Nerfed

There’s no denying that the addition of the Stormwing plane in Fortnite definitely shook up the game a bit, but many feel like the power in the skies has a little too much power. Because of this, the team over at Epic Games has given the X-4 a pretty hefty nerf, but some players are already grumbling that it might not be enough.

While overall the changes made to the latest vehicle are nerfs, that doesn’t mean everything has been cut down. The spread of the machine gun has been widened as well as an increase seen in the damage done for those looking to just crash into the nearest building.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what’s new exactly with the X-4 Stormwing? Check out the official patch notes below:

X-4 Stormwing adjustments: The knockback a player receives after being hit by a Stormwing has been decreased by 70%. Damage done to the Stormwing from colliding with structures has been increased by 50%. Impact damage reduction while boosting through structures reduced from 50% to 25% Increased the spread of the Stormwing machine gun by 75%. Stormwing spawn chance has been decreased to 80% from 100%.

Supply Drop health has been reduced to 250/500/750 (Solo/Duo/Squad).

Bug Fixes

The X-4 Stormwing is no longer able to fly above the max build limit.

This addition the game has caused quite a bit of division in the Fortnite community. Some say that this is the exact level of chaos the online title needed, where others think it’s a nonsensical add-on that isn’t balanced enough to join the game. Hopefully with the most recent changes made to the Stormwing planes, players can feel a little more comfortable with the planes’ presence in the world of Battle Royale.

What are your thoughts on the most recent changes? Awesome, or not enough? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!